Van ECK Associates Corp Has $11.18 Million Stock Holdings in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 695,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,845 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 5.42% of Caledonia Mining worth $11,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Caledonia Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $656,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Caledonia Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $384,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Caledonia Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $5,600,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Caledonia Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Caledonia Mining by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 24,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Caledonia Mining Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $192.32 million, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $16.95.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $50.11 million during the quarter.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interests in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; the Bilboes, a gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and the Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

