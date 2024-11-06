USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $239.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.
USA Compression Partners Stock Performance
Shares of USAC stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.85. The company had a trading volume of 209,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,676. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 1.32. USA Compression Partners has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $28.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.19.
USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 396.23%.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on USAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup started coverage on USA Compression Partners in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on USA Compression Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, USA Compression Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.
About USA Compression Partners
USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.
