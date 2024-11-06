Urban One (UONEK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 22.45% and a positive return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $117.74 million during the quarter.

Urban One Stock Down 2.6 %

UONEK stock opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.38. Urban One has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Activity at Urban One

About Urban One

In other Urban One news, CFO Peter Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,389.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 50.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

