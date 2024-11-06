Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $223.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $256.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $222.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.43.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

UHS opened at $212.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $127.21 and a 1-year high of $243.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.45.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 15.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $749,552.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,248.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1,284.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

