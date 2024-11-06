United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United States Cellular from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSE:USM opened at $58.99 on Tuesday. United States Cellular has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.27 and a 200 day moving average of $52.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.86 and a beta of 0.47.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.40 million. United States Cellular had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United States Cellular will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USM. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the second quarter worth about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Invesco LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in United States Cellular in the second quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

