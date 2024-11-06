United Advisor Group LLC Sells 8,299 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

United Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,299 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $85.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

