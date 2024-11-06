United Advisor Group LLC Has $652,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

United Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BND. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,438,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691,058 shares during the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $472,909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,029,000 after buying an additional 6,253,040 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,807,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,678 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BND stock opened at $73.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.13. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.36 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2276 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.