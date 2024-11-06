United Advisor Group LLC Has $535,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

United Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $594.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $581.32 and its 200-day moving average is $563.32. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $425.99 and a 1-year high of $612.05.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

