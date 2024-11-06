United Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

United Advisor Group LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,215 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 29,443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11.2% during the third quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 51.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 481.0% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 644,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $61,948,000 after purchasing an additional 27,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.9 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $96.66 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $83.59 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

