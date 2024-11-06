United Advisor Group LLC Acquires 3,733 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

United Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 401.8% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $17,081,014.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,589. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,543,985.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.09.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.04. The company has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.88%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

