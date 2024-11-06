uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 98.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of uniQure from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, uniQure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Shares of QURE stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. uniQure has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of uniQure by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in uniQure by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 14.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 35.2% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

