Umpqua Bank Raises Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Umpqua Bank grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Umpqua Bank’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 35.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 96.0% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1,233.3% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.11. The stock had a trading volume of 53,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,162. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $218.75 and a 1 year high of $259.33. The company has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.12.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

