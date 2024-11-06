Umpqua Bank Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Umpqua Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Umpqua Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 300,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 45,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 81,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 717.9% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 12,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $5,110,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $5.51 on Wednesday, reaching $114.32. The company had a trading volume of 100,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $85.08 and a 52-week high of $114.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.44.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

