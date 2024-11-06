Umpqua Bank Buys 34 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Umpqua Bank lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,708 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Umpqua Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Salesforce from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.37.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total transaction of $352,268.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,585,731.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Miguel Milano sold 2,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.95, for a total value of $771,495.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,122.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total transaction of $352,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,585,731.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,003 shares of company stock valued at $41,494,084. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $9.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $306.59. 409,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,232,870. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.84 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.34 and a 200-day moving average of $263.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 27.83%.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.