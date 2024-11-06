Umpqua Bank Boosts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Umpqua Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Umpqua Bank’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,855,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,907 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,518,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,973,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,868 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,085,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,263,000 after acquiring an additional 864,732 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,104,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,844,000 after purchasing an additional 834,982 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,494,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,829,000 after purchasing an additional 832,342 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MUB stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.97. 926,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,409,711. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.88 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.27.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

