U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

U.S. Physical Therapy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 75.2% annually over the last three years. U.S. Physical Therapy has a payout ratio of 60.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.7%.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded up $14.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.99. 268,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,248. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $76.18 and a fifty-two week high of $113.63. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $168.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on USPH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $142,230.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,635. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.09 per share, with a total value of $172,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,445.36. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $142,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,038 shares in the company, valued at $580,635. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

