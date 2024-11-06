U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $64.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. U.S. Bancorp traded as high as $50.63 and last traded at $50.53, with a volume of 219061 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.61.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on USB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $1,225,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,363,603.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $78.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.16%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

