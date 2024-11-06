Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.51, but opened at $1.58. Tuya shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 54,031 shares trading hands.

Tuya Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.36 million. Tuya had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%.

Tuya Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Tuya

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tuya stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,592 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Tuya worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

