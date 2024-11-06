Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by AHL Investment Management Inc.

AHL Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 376.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $43.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $42.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.81. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $28.93 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -145.45%.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.