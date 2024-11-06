TRON (TRX) Price Down 3.2% Over Last Week

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. TRON has a total market cap of $11.72 billion and approximately $557.16 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TRON has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000864 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000466 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000446 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000453 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000313 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.
TRON Profile
TRON (TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 86,434,862,155 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is trondao.org. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation.
TRON Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.