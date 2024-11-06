Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:TFPM)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Triple Flag Precious Metals has a payout ratio of 29.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Triple Flag Precious Metals to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

TFPM traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.15. 442,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.59. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $18.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of -0.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.58 million during the quarter. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a negative net margin of 40.62% and a positive return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

