Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Director Acquires $10,388.50 in Stock

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) Director Michael Zacharia purchased 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $10,388.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,527.30. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Trinity Capital Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TRIN traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.59. 375,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,604. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.31. Trinity Capital Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $800.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.55.
Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Trinity Capital had a net margin of 40.73% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $54.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Trinity Capital Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Capital
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the third quarter worth about $169,000. MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Capital by 159.5% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 17,184 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Trinity Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Capital by 111.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Capital by 11.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 804,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after buying an additional 82,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Trinity Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trinity Capital
Trinity Capital Company Profile
Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Trinity Capital
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- What a Trump Win Looks Like for the Market Now and Into 2025
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Russell 2000 Surge Post-Election: How to Play the Small-Cap Pop
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Macro Headwinds Send Microchip Technology Stock to the Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.