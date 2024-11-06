Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.830-0.910 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $925.0 million-$965.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $942.8 million. Trimble also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.790-2.870 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Trimble from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.40.

TRMB stock opened at $61.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. Trimble has a 52-week low of $40.79 and a 52-week high of $65.55.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 40.70%. The business had revenue of $870.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

