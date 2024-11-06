Trifast (LON:TRI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 76.28 ($0.99) and traded as high as GBX 82.80 ($1.08). Trifast shares last traded at GBX 82.80 ($1.08), with a volume of 10,546 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trifast in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Trifast Stock Performance

Trifast Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of £111.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2,760.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 79.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 76.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.54, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

(Get Free Report)

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. It also offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.

