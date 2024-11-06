Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Insider Sells $261,269.44 in Stock

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Richards sold 5,009 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total transaction of $261,269.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,530,901.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Travel + Leisure stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.15. 644,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,968. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.61. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $53.25.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 48.06% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.96%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TNL. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Travel + Leisure

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNL. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1,948.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 2,759.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.