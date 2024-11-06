Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.810-1.810 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $309.0 billion-$309.0 billion.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $174.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.50. Toyota Motor has a 1-year low of $159.04 and a 1-year high of $255.23. The firm has a market cap of $235.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

