Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.810-1.810 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $309.0 billion-$309.0 billion.
Toyota Motor Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TM opened at $174.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.50. Toyota Motor has a 1-year low of $159.04 and a 1-year high of $255.23. The firm has a market cap of $235.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Toyota Motor Company Profile
