Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2024

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEMGet Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tower Semiconductor Price Performance

TSEM opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.00. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $46.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSEM shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.