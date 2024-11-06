Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TSEM opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.00. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $46.53.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSEM shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

