Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE TYG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.95. The stock had a trading volume of 38,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,683. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $27.44 and a 52-week high of $41.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.74.
About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure
