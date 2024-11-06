Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE TYG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.95. The stock had a trading volume of 38,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,683. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $27.44 and a 52-week high of $41.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.74.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

