Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 205 Shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.22% of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA PWB opened at $99.98 on Wednesday. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $70.14 and a 52 week high of $101.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.80. The company has a market cap of $951.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12.

About Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.