Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 163 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $87.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $69.14 and a 12 month high of $89.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.61 and its 200-day moving average is $82.64.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

