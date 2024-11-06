Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises 2.1% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $10,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,830,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $290.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $280.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.05. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $209.46 and a 52-week high of $293.17. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

