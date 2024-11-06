THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Stake Cut by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,516 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THO. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 77.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 2,050.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 548.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

THOR Industries Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of THO stock opened at $108.43 on Wednesday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.37 and a 12 month high of $129.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.42. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.67.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at THOR Industries

In other THOR Industries news, VP Colleen A. Zuhl sold 4,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,905 shares in the company, valued at $15,169,075. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

