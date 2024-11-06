Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.54 Per Share

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE TRI traded down $5.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.56. The stock had a trading volume of 199,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,042. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.61. The firm has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.73. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $127.68 and a fifty-two week high of $176.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.33.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

