Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/24/2024 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $670.00 to $660.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $767.00 to $718.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $630.00 to $620.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $632.00 to $622.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $625.00 to $620.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $680.00 to $665.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $620.00 to $610.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2024 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Bernstein Bank from $565.00 to $625.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2024 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $656.00 to $686.00.

10/15/2024 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $600.00 to $620.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2024 – Thermo Fisher Scientific is now covered by analysts at Redburn Atlantic. They set a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2024 – Thermo Fisher Scientific is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2024 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $605.00 to $630.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/20/2024 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $650.00 to $670.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/20/2024 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $655.00 to $680.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/20/2024 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $767.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2024 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $615.00 to $680.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2024 – Thermo Fisher Scientific was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/16/2024 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $600.00 to $675.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $558.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $437.26 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88. The company has a market capitalization of $213.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $597.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $583.97.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.69 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total transaction of $1,120,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,134,197.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total value of $168,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,333,946.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total transaction of $1,120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,134,197.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,150 shares of company stock worth $10,094,925. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,095,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,235,605,000 after purchasing an additional 117,353 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,493,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,842,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,059 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,054,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,843,848,000 after acquiring an additional 156,675 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,113,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,715,436,000 after buying an additional 123,523 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,481,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,372,157,000 after acquiring an additional 604,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.