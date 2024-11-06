The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service trimmed its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,710 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.13% of Trade Desk worth $67,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TTD. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.9% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 18,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in Trade Desk by 2.6% during the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.60.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $159,740.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,898.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $159,740.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,898.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total value of $29,533,301.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,682,694.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,557,897 shares of company stock worth $170,121,565. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $119.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.88, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.28. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $60.23 and a one year high of $123.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

