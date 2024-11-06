The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.900-0.960 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $665.3 million-$706.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $679.3 million.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNTG. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Pennant Group from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.
The Pennant Group Price Performance
The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $168.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.71 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About The Pennant Group
The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.
