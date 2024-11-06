The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $47,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.26.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $400.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $393.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.92. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.79 and a 52-week high of $421.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 733.61% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.