The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on January 3rd

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the business services provider on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

The Hackett Group has increased its dividend by an average of 15.6% per year over the last three years. The Hackett Group has a dividend payout ratio of 25.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Hackett Group to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HCKT traded up $1.88 on Wednesday, hitting $30.50. 74,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,795. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.23 million, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $30.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.16 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 11.46%. As a group, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HCKT shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital cut The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on The Hackett Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

