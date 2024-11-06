The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $394.64.

Several research firms have issued reports on CI. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,264.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,793,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,731,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,333 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,341,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,208,593,000 after purchasing an additional 867,180 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,628,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,078,000 after acquiring an additional 150,765 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in The Cigna Group by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,138,193 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $706,822,000 after purchasing an additional 405,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $510,467,000 after purchasing an additional 600,215 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CI stock opened at $318.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.99. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $253.95 and a 12 month high of $370.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.51.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.29. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

