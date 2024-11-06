The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.00 and last traded at $53.07, with a volume of 82512 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.46.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.70.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.73 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 131.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 924,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $1,978,357.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,643,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,796,514.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,676,014 shares of company stock valued at $3,687,196. 27.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 506.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

