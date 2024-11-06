The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $339.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.43 million. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The Baldwin Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Down 11.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BWIN opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.16. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Insider Transactions at The Baldwin Insurance Group

In related news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $2,337,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $2,337,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Morgan Roche sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $105,573.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,817 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,114.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 508,616 shares of company stock valued at $21,947,676. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair raised The Baldwin Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

