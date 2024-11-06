Ternium (NYSE:TX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Ternium had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Ternium Trading Up 4.9 %

TX traded up $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.10. 95,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,131. Ternium has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $44.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Get Ternium alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

About Ternium

(Get Free Report)

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.