TELUS (T) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.23 per share for the quarter.

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at C$21.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$20.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.07. The firm has a market cap of C$31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank upgraded TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$24.54.

Insider Activity at TELUS

In other TELUS news, Director Marc Parent purchased 10,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$22.52 per share, with a total value of C$237,135.60. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

