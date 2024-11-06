Telstra Group Limited (ASX:TLS) Insider Bridget Loudon Buys 49,870 Shares of Stock

Telstra Group Limited (ASX:TLS – Get Free Report) insider Bridget Loudon purchased 49,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.87 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of A$192,996.90 ($127,812.52).
Telstra Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.83, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53.
Telstra Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Telstra Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 2.27%. Telstra Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.
About Telstra Group
Telstra Group Limited engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates through four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication, media and technology products and services to consumer and business customers using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program in Australia.
