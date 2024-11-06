Telsey Advisory Group Expects Lower Earnings for Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Dollar Tree in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.41 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.45. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DLTR. Melius Research initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.11.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $66.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.23. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $151.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at $670,616.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 223.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,414,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,379,000 after buying an additional 977,313 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 50.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,872,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,693,000 after purchasing an additional 957,275 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 488.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,531,000 after purchasing an additional 867,054 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,862,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth approximately $97,439,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

