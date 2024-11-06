Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Raymond James Analyst Says

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$88.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$76.75.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Teck Resources Company Profile

TSE TECK.B traded up C$0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$68.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,352. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$66.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$66.63. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$47.47 and a 1-year high of C$74.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

