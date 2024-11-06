TD Securities Boosts Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Price Target to $123.00

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $115.00 to $123.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.53% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.78.

Shares of LPX stock traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $107.40. The company had a trading volume of 530,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $57.13 and a one year high of $113.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.66 and its 200 day moving average is $92.87.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.26 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total value of $3,046,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,773,027.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $76,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,668.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $3,046,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,773,027.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,774. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,758 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 4,395 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,917 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

