TD Cowen Issues Positive Forecast for Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Stock Price

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.75.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $86.57 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $49.91 and a 52 week high of $91.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.75 and a 200-day moving average of $79.17.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 57.37%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,244.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,535.25. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Cadence Bank increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.