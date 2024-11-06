Symphony International (LON:SIHL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Symphony International Holding (LON:SIHL – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.34 ($0.00). Symphony International shares last traded at GBX 0.34 ($0.00), with a volume of 76,126 shares.

Symphony International Stock Up 5.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 21.56 and a quick ratio of 26.80.

About Symphony International

Symphony International Holdings Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, management buy-outs, emerging growth, management buy-ins, restructurings, special situations, and the provision of growth capital for later-stage development and expansion.

