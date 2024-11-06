Symbol (XYM) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $78.27 Million

Symbol (XYM) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 5th. Symbol has a market capitalization of $78.27 million and approximately $221,293.49 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Symbol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Symbol has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,001.12 or 0.99418841 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,257.29 or 0.98391772 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Symbol Profile

Symbol launched on March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 8,388,742,343 coins and its circulating supply is 6,099,388,409 coins. Symbol’s official website is docs.symbol.dev. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Symbol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Symbol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Symbol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

